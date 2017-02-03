‘225 Dine’: Red Stick Farmers Market serves up new options in February

If you’re shopping for fresh in-season produce and locally sourced meat and seafood, new options—think mustard greens, navel oranges and wild-caught shrimp and fish—will make an appearance at the Red Stick Farmers Market this month

As 225 Dine reports, a variety of fresh seasonal produce like spinach, collard greens, kale and spinach will be on display at the market. Other options include carrots, turnips and sweet potatoes, grapefruit and lemons.

In addition to shrimp and fish, lamb, beef, pork and chicken from area farmers will make an appearance.

“Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this month you can find made-from-scratch pies, cookies and sweet breads. If Mardi Gras treats are more up your alley, you can find king cake at the market, too,” 225 Dine writes.

The farmers market also will serve as the venue for several events this month, including cooking demonstrations by the Louisiana Culinary Institute‘s Colt Patin and students, Blend wine bar‘s Paul Gibson, and L’Auberge Casino‘s Jared Tees.

