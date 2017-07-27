‘225 Dine’: New Tiger Deaux-nuts lunch menu includes sandwiches on doughnut buns

Tiger Deaux-nuts isn’t just in the breakfast game anymore.

As 225 Dine reports, the Mid City doughnut shop recently unveiled a renovated interior and expanded menu to accommodate a broader dining experience.

“We dropped in to check out the new vibes and flavors for lunch, and found a bright, airy dining space with light wood accents and a striking logo mural by local artist Marc Fresh near the front door,” 225 Dine reports. “The Tiger Deaux-nuts team has kept the counter service model but aims for customers to spend more time in their space, soaking up some natural light.”

From grilled cheeses to sausage, egg and cheese confections, the sandwich menu offers up plenty of options, and there’s also breakfast and lunch griddled doughnut sandwiches, burritos and more.

“We went for a toasted PB&J with banana and an avocado BLT, both served up on doughnut buns,” 225 Dine reports. “The fluffy buns make for a winning textural combo, especially when paired with crisp bacon and veggies on the super-fresh avocado BLT, with a subtle sweetness that plays nicely with savory ingredients. The PB&J and banana sandwich is a warm, messy, elevated version of a childhood fave that’s definitely filling enough for an adult.”

Read the full story and check out a photo gallery of Tiger Deaux-nuts' renovated space at 5162 Government St.