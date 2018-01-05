‘225 Dine’: Meet Basel’s Market Food Truck owner Kalyn Lindsly

Last spring, Kalyn Lindsly went from selling clothes at a local boutique to transforming a vintage ‘77 Chevy step van into the Basel’s Market Food Truck.

As 225 Dine reports, Lindsly grew up in the grocery business. Her family owns Calvin’s Bocage Market, where she has spent many days working. Influenced by her love of food and her childhood, the 24-year-old wanted to own a cafe. A food truck seemed like a doable way to make her dream come true.

“It was almost like [Basel’s] was right in front of me,” she says.

Lindsly’s father found the step van in their neighborhood in March, and they made the deal on the spot. It took eight months to transform the van into the food truck—painting walls, installing baseboards and researching plumbing.

“I think people can see the care I put into it,” Lindsly says. “I even painted the ceiling.”

