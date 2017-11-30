‘225 Dine’: Louisiana chefs starring in new Food Network show

Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll are taking their Louisiana cuisine national, with the premier of their new Food Network show, Cajun Aces.

The husband-and-wife duo own Hot Tails in New Roads and Sac-A-Lait in New Orleans. And as 225 Dine reports, they have already filmed the first four episodes of their show, which will air Dec. 2-9.

Cajun Aces follows the Carrolls from the farm to the kitchen. After gathering ingredients, they test recipes. “We’re practicing on camera,” Cody says. “If we mess it up, we mess it up. It was all from scratch.”

The show will reveal the processes behind sourcing and harvesting foods. Cody describes the show as educational, fast-paced and upbeat.

“It’s really [about] showing the rest of the country how much fun we have cooking and how much people in Louisiana really love cooking our old-school dishes,” he says. “It’s so exciting to show the world our amazing food culture.”

