‘225 Dine’: Gumbo cook-off benefits Baton Rouge shelter for homeless children

Since kicking off five years ago, this Saturday’s Red Stick Roux Rally Gumbeaux Cook-Off has grown to include 50 gumbo cook-off participants using every ingredient imaginable. But, as 225 Dine reports in a new feature, one aspect of the annual event has remained the same: All proceeds benefit Youth Oasis, a local shelter for homeless children.

Youth Oasis, founded in 1996, has two programs serving at-risk youth and young adults. The Children’s Shelter provides emergency housing for those between the ages of 10 and 17. Diversity House offers transitional housing to 16- to 21-year-olds—adolescents who are aging out of the foster care, with a focus on LGBT youth.

K.I.D.S., a volunteer group of young professionals, executes the cook-off on behalf of Youth Oasis, which receives thousands of dollars for its programming from the annual event without its staff ever having to lift a finger.

The gumbo cook-off is the starting point for locals who want to be involved with the shelter, says David Fleshman, Youth Oasis board chair and a founder of K.I.D.S.

“There’s constantly people and businesses coming to help at the shelter and volunteer, and I think that the gumbo cook-off has had a lot to do with that over the years, Fleshman says.

The cook-off features three gumbo categories: chicken and sausage, seafood and “Cajun combo.” Red Stick Roux Rally Gumbeaux Cook-Off is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the plaza at North Boulevard and Lafayette Street by the Old State Capitol. Get ticket information.

