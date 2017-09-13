‘225 Dine’: Get a sneak peek at Adrian’s and Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Get a sneak peek at Elsie’s Plate & Pie and Adrian’s in the new 225 Dine e-newsletter.



Adrian’s—the newest concept from the owner of Juban’s—is opening Friday in Highland Park Marketplace. The restaurant—which features plenty of seating for families, a high ceiling, warm tones and marble countertops—is strategically located to draw customers from the Country Club of Louisiana, Santa Maria and Bayou Manchac subdivisions.

Adrian’s menu includes more than 65 items ranging from small plates to sandwiches, po-boys and pasta as well as popular Juban’s popular dishes. But with the sets Adrian’s apart is its cold, raw bar, serving up carpaccio, ceviche, oysters on the half shell and chilled seafood platters, among others.

Also opening on this month is Elsie’s Plate and Pie in Mid City. The new restaurant is occupies the building that formerly housed Honeymoon Bungalow on Government Street.

Elsie’s is named after owner Paul Dupre’s grandmother, and her presence is evident on everything from the walls to the menu, writes 225 Dine. One cinderblock wall even features a mural of Elsie watching over the restaurant.



