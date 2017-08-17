‘225 Dine’: The food festival of the year is fast approaching

Sample food and beverages at Fête Rouge, which returns to Baton Rouge next week for its 11th year.

225 Dine reports the annual food festival, presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 24, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Tommy Simmons, former food editor for The Advocate, will be honored during a six-course wine and food pairing.

Simmons is the 2017 recipient of the Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award. The event starts at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. The event includes live entertainment and an auction.

The Food & Wine Fête at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, will feature more than 40 local restaurants competing for the Gold Medal, People’s Choice or Best in Show. Attendees will also be able to sample more than 200 wines and all the food prepared.

