‘225 Dine’: Where to eat and drink at Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras parades

If you’re planning to head to the Southdowns and Spanish Town parades this weekend and need a place to eat or get a drink while you’re there, 225 Dine has you covered.

The 225 Dine team has scoured both neighborhoods to map out restaurants and bars offering food and drinks along each parade routes.

The Krewe of Southdowns rolls at 7 p.m. on Friday. The parade starts on Glasgow Avenue near Glasgow Middle School and ends on Perkins Road near the Acadian-Perkins Shopping Center. A host of area restaurants and bars are located nearby including Burgersmith, La Davina, Rock-N-Sake, Ivar’s, Duvic’s, Rama, Digiulio Brothers, City Pork, Zippy’s, and plenty more.

Continue your Mardi Gras festivities on Saturday with the Spanish Town Parade, which kicks off at noon on Spanish Town Road and then rolls through downtown Baton Rouge. Area bars and restaurants include Sadaf’s Cafe, The Big Squeezy, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, Lava Cantina, Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, Magpie Cafe, Happy’s Irish Pub, and more.

Check out both maps, and be sure to sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of local culinary news each week.