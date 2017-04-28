‘225 Dine’: Dinner in the Field returns to Baton Rouge on Sunday

Seven local chefs and two mixologists will join together to create a seven-course sit down menu honoring the farm-to-table experience at this year’s Slow Food Baton Rouge’s Dinner in the Field.

The event, which will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Baton Rouge Gallery, is a “celebration of farm to table,” Slow Food board member Carl Motsenbocker tells 225 Dine. Dinner in the Field was started in 2011 and brings together local chefs using local ingredients to create a tasty sit-down menu for guests.

If you want to be a part of this year’s event, you better hurry. Early bird ticket sales have ended, and online sales of regular tickets ($150 each) will likely close today. The event will be held rain or shine this year, and will be moved indoors at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Dr., if necessary.

Motsenbocker says that whether it’s held indoors or outside, the event will be a celebration of local chefs and ingredients, and will put local farmers center stage.

Participating chefs include Secret Lair Taqueria’s Richard Markert, Celeste Gill of Chef Celeste’s Bistro, Driftwood Cask & Barrel’s Sean Rivera, City Pork Brasserie & Bar’s Ryan André, Twine’s Steve Diehl, Alex Barbosa of Barbosa’s Barbeque, and DeWitt Ginn of Galatoire’s Bistro.

Dinner in the Field benefits Greauxing Healthy Baton Rouge, Slow Food’s farm to school program.

225 Dine has the full story.