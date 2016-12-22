‘225 Dine’: Where to dine out in Baton Rouge on Christmas  

Looking for an alternative to spending Christmas in the kitchen? Luckily, a few restaurants in the Baton Rouge area will keep their doors open on Christmas, and 225 Dine has compiled a brief listing of them.



You’re especially in luck if you’re looking for a nontraditional Christmas dinner, as there are several ethnic restaurants open on the holiday. Among them are Bay Leaf on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, which will be serving its traditional Indian fare.

“The upscale eatery’s menu offers a wide selection of dishes including chicken curry and lamb rogan josh,” 225 Dine reports. “Don’t forget the warm nan with multiple toppings and addictive green mint chutney on the side.”

There’s also a number of Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese restaurants open on Christmas, including OMI Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar at 7951 One Calais Ave.; Viet Garden at 11990 Florida Blvd.; and Hunan at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.



Other restaurants open on Christmas include 18 Steak at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, and the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, which will be serving up a special Christmas buffet combining holiday favorites with a Cajun twist.

“Look for items like seafood gumbo, pork loin with fig preserves and pecan pie,” 225 Dine reports.

Read the full story, and note that 225 Dine reached out to dozens of restaurants but only listed those confirming they will be open on Christmas Day. If you know about others, leave the details in the comments section so they can be added to the list. And be sure to get your fill of local culinary news every week by signing up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter.