‘225 Dine’: Crawfish App rolls out new features as it celebrates one year in business

As The Crawfish App recently celebrated its first anniversary, the Baton Rouge couple behind the mobile platform is rolling out new features to increase app downloads, improve user experience and find new vendors, 225 Dine reports.

Laney and Ryan King say their first year in business—which saw a tally of nearly 65,000 users—far exceeded their initials expectations.

Their app, which features prices for live and boiled crawfish, has a growing list of more than 1,100 vendors across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas, as well as a few outliers in places like Las Vegas, London and Thailand.

The Kings started the app with a list of 140 vendors they personally called each week. Now, however, they have a paid call team that gets up-to-date prices from every crawfish vendor each Thursday. The app also features a new portal for crawfish vendors to update their pricing information if they change their prices more than once a week.

The Crawfish App also has teamed up with Zatarain’s, whose graphic designers created the app’s new look. Zatarain’s is helping the Kings reach new users with advertising tools like digital billboards and signage.

