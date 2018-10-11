‘225 Dine:’ A closer look at the monstrous Our Mom’s Pizza Burger

Made with an 8-ounce hamburger patty and topped with pepperoni, mozzarella and homemade marinara sauce, the gigantic Pizza Burger at Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar off Lee Drive perfectly accommodates both pizza and burger cravings.

As 225 Dine writes in its latest newsletter, the flavors work together to create a unique yet satisfying taste that leaves you wanting to take another bite. If you take your time and don’t eat the burger all at once, the marinara sauce will seep into the sourdough bun, creating a new texture and flavor.

Chase Fresina, general manager of Our Mom’s in Baton Rouge, says the Pizza Burger came about through a bit of experimentation.

“The Pizza Burger has been on the menu since we opened back in 2011,” he says. “It was just something we had played around with. One of the owners who created the menu is always putting random stuff together, which is how some of our other burgers came about. So, one day he came into the kitchen and he just kind of did it, and we all liked it.”

Over time, the Pizza Burger—along with other burger combinations like the PB&J Bacon Burger or the Fried Pickle Burger—has become one of Our Mom’s greatest draws.

Fresina says the restaurant sells about 100 Pizza Burgers a month to customers of all ages, with no complaints about the unusual combination. In fact, he even has a strategic maneuver to get those weary of trying the burger to commit.

“If anyone ever questions it before ordering, I tell them that if they don’t like it I will pay for it,” he says. “And I’ve never had to pay for one. Most people are like, ‘I wish I could tell you I didn’t like it so I could get a free burger, but it was awesome.’”

