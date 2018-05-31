‘225 Dine:’ The Big Cheezy pioneers cheese-focused menu with new Baton Rouge food truck

Big Cheezy partner Jason Harbison had graduated law school and was working a corporate job when he decided to jump ship and get in the cheese game, launching one of Baton Rouge’s newest food trucks.



As 225 Dine reports, Harbison partnered with his college roommate, Thomas Jacobs, who founded The Big Cheezy restaurants in the New Orleans area, to open the Big Cheezy truck in Baton Rouge.

Typically parked in Tigerland, The Big Cheezy focuses on grilled cheese sandwiches, and macaroni and cheese. Right now Harbison’s biggest nights are on weekends when hungry bar hoppers stop by, but the truck is also open on Sunday afternoons.



“Everything’s sourced here locally,” Harbison says. “Our sausage is made by Creole Country in New Orleans. Our roast beef debris is cooked in-house. Our mac and cheese is cooked in-house. Our [tomato basil] soup is cooked in-house. We slice our own cheese. We found Leidenheimer Bread Company in New Orleans. We’re not serving people Bunny bread with a struggle slice. Our ingredients matter.”



Harbison is eyeing other locations around town for a weekday parking spot that would be more centrally located. The trailer will also be expanding the menu to include more dishes from the original Big Cheezy locations.



The Big Cheezy trailer is located at 1098 Bob Petit Blvd., and is open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.



Read the full story.