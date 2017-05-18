‘225 Dine’: More Baton Rouge restaurants using digital punch card app

Small businesses all over the world are using the Flok app, and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Lit Pizza, Brew Ha-Ha! and French Quarter Daiquiris are among the growing number of Baton Rouge restaurants hopping on the bandwagon.

As 225 Dine reports, Flok is a loyalty app that acts as a digital punch card, offering customers rewards based on how often they return to a business. It also allows restaurants and businesses to connect more directly with customers and get feedback on their experiences.

Consumers can download it for free and see which businesses in their area use the app.

They can then join “clubs,” or each business’ individual app on Flok, where they can receive a reward for joining the club, check in at the business’ location and give proactive feedback to the company.

Merchants pay a monthly fee to be a member of Flok.

Izzo’s already has more than 10,000 club members using the app, and District Donuts, soon to open in Baton Rouge, also uses it.

“It’s about connecting with customers and making the business a better business,” says Lillie Green, Flok’s head of product.

The biggest problem for small businesses is retention, Green adds. With Flok, there’s a mutually beneficial relationship, which not only gives customers an incentive to return but adds a personal dynamic to that relationship, she says.

Read the full story, and be sure to get your fill of local culinary news each week by signing up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter.