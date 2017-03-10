‘225 Dine’: Baton Rouge bars and restaurants usher in spring with light cocktails

With the spring season kicking into full swing, local bars and restaurants are swapping heavy cocktails made with dark liquors for light, flavorful drinks. So if you’re wondering what to order at local restaurants this season, 225 Dine has the scoop on what’s on their cocktail menus.

Kelli Paxton, manager of Radio Bar on Government Street, says the bar is brightening up its cocktail menu with light, fruity flavors. The well-known Jardin District—a purple drink that includes Hendrick’s Gin, Creme de Violette, St. Germaine and lemon—is back on the menu, which also includes several newcomers.

The Rosebud Cocktail is a “light drink with cucumber vodka, rose liqueur, lemon and lavender bitters, 225 Dine writes. “If you’re a margarita fan, order the Habañero Pineapple Margarita for a twist on the classic. It includes tequila, pineapple, lime and habañero bitters.”

Nick Siracusa, head bartender of Cocha—a farm-to-table concept with Venezuela and Southern cuisine—says customers of the new downtown restaurant should expect to see a full menu change in about two weeks.

The cocktail menu will consist of six to eight drinks inspired by Cocha’s international flavors and will include local ingredients, he says.

