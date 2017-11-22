‘225 Dine’: 15 Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

If cooking—or cleaning up—a 10-dish Thanksgiving feast sounds like a pain to you, 225 Dine has compiled a list of local restaurants staying open on Thursday to satisfy your Turkey Day cravings.

Comprising 15 restaurants, the list includes dining establishes like Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar, The Kingfish Grill, Stab’s Steak and Seafood and Juban’s Creole Restaurant and more. So go ahead and make your reservation.

Among the dining options:

Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar, the newest concept in the Juban’s restaurant family, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serve its regular menu as well as a three-course turkey dinner. For the first course, diners get their choice of a salad or pumpkin bisque. Desserts are pumpkin cheesecake or bread pudding. The prix fixe menu is $32.50 for adults, and the children’s meal cost $12.50.

BRQ, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is offering a $35 special that includes smoked turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce or smoked ham with apple-cider brown-sugar glaze and cranberry sauce. Entrees come with a house salad, cornbread muffin, and a choice of two sides and dessert. The menu also includes a la carte starters, sandwiches, entrees and sides.

The Kingfish Grill inside the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is serving a Thanksgiving dinner buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom. The buffet includes breakfast items, salads, soups, a carving station, a seafood station, entrees, sides and desserts. Adults can eat for $39.99, and children 12 and under eat for $19.99.

See the full list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.