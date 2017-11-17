‘225’: A Capital Region guide to the holidays

The holiday season is upon us, and the Capital Region is rife with things to do as we close out 2017 and ring in the new year.

Luckily, 225 Magazine has tracked down all the holiday events, consolidating them into one colossal calendar. Check out 225’s full guide to the holidays.

A few of this year’s highlights:

Tonight: White Light Night

Mid City comes alive tonight in the yearly and highly anticipated celebration of art, music and food in the up-and-coming neighborhoods along the Government Street corridor. The festival is free, as is a shuttle service that will whisk around between Jefferson Highway and 14th Street. Proceeds from the art festival will help purchase public art for Mid City, and all art purchases are tax-free if purchased in the Mid City cultural district. Get the details here.

Nov. 23: Turkey Trot 1 mile Fun Run & 5K

Celebrating its 31st year, the Turkey Trot will be downtown on Thanksgiving morning this year. The local tradition keeps the community active and raises money for the March of Dimes. Register here.

Dec. 1: Festival of Lights

Experience the holidays downtown with the Festival of Lights, where a 35-foot Christmas tree and fireworks will be featured at North Boulevard Town Square. There will also be free ice skating, a snow village, holiday performers, face painters and Santa. The Old Governor’s Mansion will host the Cajun Night Before Christmas, and the planetarium will feature a special showing of Let It Snow: A Holiday Music Journey. Get more info on the schedule.