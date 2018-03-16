‘225’: How The Canid Project is helping rehab foxes in the Baton Rouge area

Two red foxes brought Amy Shutt back to life.

After initially deciding to study photography at LSU, she switched gears to pursue a degree in philosophy instead. By spring 2007, she had barely touched her camera in three years. She was 32, living near the LSU lakes with her then 11-year-old daughter Logan and running an online retail business.

One day, Shutt was driving home with her daughter when she exclaimed, “Mom, I think I just saw a fox!” It had popped its copper head up out of a drainage pipe in a ditch near their home. Shutt had only seen one fox in real life before, back when she was a teenager. She went home to grab her simple point-and-shoot camera.

Shutt and her daughter began watching the family often during sunsets. To her, it was magic. They were magic. She never put her camera down after that.

“They made me get back into photography,” Shutt tells 225 in a feature from the March issue. “I feel like I owe them something because they brought me back to where my heart was. I wouldn’t be doing any of what I’m doing were it not for that family of foxes.”

Now 43, she lives the life of a full-time photographer, including as a contributing photographer for 225. She happily traverses the globe, from Baton Rouge to Prince Edward Island to Kenya, taking photos of the wildlife in each locale.

She decided to officially blend her passions for photography and foxes early last year with The Canid Project, a venture combining rehabilitation and wildlife science with photography and writing.

Since 2007, Shutt has been assisting with wildlife rehab as a volunteer with the wildlife sanctuary Wings of Hope in Livingston Parish. Last year, she got her own official rehab license with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and began rehabbing foxes independently.

