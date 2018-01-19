‘225’: Why The Big Squeezy owner thinks Baton Rouge is the perfect place to expand

The Big Squeezy ramped up its expansion plans exponentially over the past year, announcing plans or opening not one, not two, but eight new locations in Baton Rouge, according to a feature from the latest issue of 225.

The growing presence of the local company—which opened its first location in 2013 and its second in 2015—means the Capital City will soon have more juice bars than cupcake shops. How did that happen?

“Baton Rouge has some of the healthiest people you see,” says owner Ash Shoukry, who splits his time between Baton Rouge and Monterey, California. “They are always riding their bikes or doing yoga, or their kids are playing sports. I’ve seen more families focusing on their fitness here than in Northern California.”

That local climate, he says, has made Baton Rouge the perfect place for the Big Squeezy’s cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls.

