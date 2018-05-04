‘225’: Beautiful Butterfly CEO turns desire to help family into thriving storefront business

Mounds of natural artisan soaps—with names like Jamaican Remedy, Blue Lavender and The Naked Truth—fill rectangular tables at Beautiful Butterfly, a locally owned bath and body shop at Perkin Rowe. And each soap contains ingredients to alleviate skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, according to a 225 feature.

“I’m tired of going and picking things off of the shelf that don’t have enough of the most important ingredients that help heal your skin,” says Erica Reed, Beautiful Butterfly’s CEO. “If it doesn’t hydrate, it doesn’t get put out in my store.”

The 42-year-old started her luxurious essentials and handcrafted gift company in 2015, and last November opened her first storefront.

For years, Reed watched relatives struggle with unique skin and health conditions and wanted to help them, awaking one early morning and deciding to get into the skincare business. So, after selling real estate for 14 years and with no background in skincare or soap making, she make the leap of faith.

But multiple experiments and many days of research later, Reed had developed original recipes for the body butters, face creams and artisan soaps she sells in her shop. From then on, she made it her mission to share her gifts with the community.

“I’m not just trying to make a sale,” Reed says. “I’m trying to make a difference.”

Read the full story. Send your comments to editor@225batonrouge.com.