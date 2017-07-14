‘225’: Baton Rouge jewelry brand retailing nationwide

Of the two guest rooms in Rebecca Laurent’s home, one has been completely consumed by her husband’s bass fishing gear, while the other has been transformed into a bustling workspace for a booming jewelry brand.

It’s a perfect balance, Laurent tells 225 in a new feature in the current issue.

The 28-year-old designer launched her brand, RebL Creative, after graduating from LSU in 2012 with a degree in fashion merchandising. Her foray into the market was making and selling dresses, but she quickly found that jewelry was more her style.

Now RebL Creative has exploded in the past year, as boutiques across the country have picked up the jewelry-focused brand.

“It was something creative that I could do on my own, and [I] just let all my creative juices flow,” she says.

Laurent estimates she’s crafted about 10,000 pairs of earrings, and averages around 500 pairs a month.

She owes most of her success to her signature tassel hoop earrings. The tassels started as a project inspired by her boss at Imagine Boutique—Laurent’s day job.

RebL Creative retails in California, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and, of course, Louisiana.

