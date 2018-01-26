‘225’: Baton Rouge has embraced surrealism

Jason Andreasen remembers when the Baton Rouge Gallery first considered a surreal art-themed event 10 years ago.

“There was a lot of discussion internally about whether or not this would work,” Andreasen, the gallery’s executive director, tells 225 in a feature from the current issue.

After all, no one really knew if Baton Rouge would embrace the lowbrow, trippy artwork that defines the surrealism movement, or if anyone would want to party in ridiculous costumes.

But the city did embrace it.

The one-night Surreal Salon event and exhibition was such a success that it’s now grown to month-long event culminating with a costume party called the Surreal Salon Soiree, taking place from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday at the Baton Rouge Gallery.

The Surreal Salon is an exhibition of juried art that was initially open to Louisiana artists. Over time, however, the competition has expanded to include national and international artists.

Sixty-two artists from five countries were chosen to partake in the exhibition this year.

“It felt like a good time to expand the show,” Andreasen says. “In future years, hopefully, people in other parts of the world become more aware of the opportunity here, and its reach continues to grow.”

