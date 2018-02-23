‘225’: Baton Rouge designer makes Government Street home for trendy T-shirt shop

A golden tiger staring down at a crowd as well as a sketch of Louisiana transformed into a peace sign, with all of northern Louisiana folded into the palm of the hand.

These are the T-shirt designs at Tim’s Garage, a relatively new shop local designer Brad Jensen opened on Government Street and spotlighted in a February 225 magazine feature.

Jenson has been making apparel in Baton Rouge for nearly two decades. He’s the entrepreneur behind long-running brands like Icon, with its pop art, street-style influence; the authority-challenging Bricks & Bombs tees and hats; and a throwback LSU-themed line called Highland & State.

In addition to T-shirts, his sells posters, pins and other goods at his Mid City storefront—which formerly belonged to the popular Gaudet Bros. barber shop.

Jensen’s Bricks & Bombs brand occupied a small studio space a few blocks from The Radio Bar. He still owns that spot and uses it to host pop-up markets and gallery shows. But his upgrade to the bigger Tim’s Garage space last October reinforces a continued turning of the tide for Mid City, an about-face fully toward the local and the creative.

“Building community has always been a big thing for Brad,” says friend and filmmaker Brock Gomez. “He decided not to move [out of Baton Rouge], but to stick with it here and help make Baton Rouge what we wanted it to be.”

