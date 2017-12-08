‘225’: 3 sparkling wines for the holiday season

With its festive parties, multicourse dinners and New Year’s Eve celebrations, December is the perfect month for sparkling wine.

So if you’re looking for something bubbly to serve or bring to an event this holiday season, 225 has you covered.

For tips, the magazine turned to Martin Wine Cellar Baton Rouge manager Jim Wallace, who recommends three different sparkling wines, including a Champagne, a prosecco and a non-vintage sparkling wine from California.

“Camille Savès packs the delectable punch of a traditional Champagne but at a slightly lower price,” Wallace tells 225. “While larger Champagne producers like Veuve Clicquot and Möet Chandon are better known, smaller grower-producers like this one are starting to reach more Champagne fans. The full-bodied flavor stems from 75% pinot noir and 25% Chardonnay.”

Pair it with wild mushroom tarts and anything served with lobster or smoked fish.

