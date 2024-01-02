Nominate someone you know for Influential Women in Business

Business Report is now accepting nominations for its 2024 Influential Women in Business recognition.

The awards annually honor professional women in the Capital Region who have distinguished themselves in business or through government or nonprofit work. All nominations must be made using the online form.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Honorees will be profiled in the May 2023 issue of Business Report and will be honored at an event that same month. Before nominating someone, check the list of past Influential Women in Business honorees here to confirm they haven’t already been recognized.

Get all the details, answers to your questions and complete a nomination form here.