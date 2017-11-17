2018 TEDxLSU lineup announced

Twelve speakers will take the stage at TEDxLSU on March 3 when the local event designed to foster conversation and spread ideas returns to Baton Rouge for a sixth year.

Speakers for the 2018 TEDXLSU were unveiled Wednesday night during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week. They are: Rebecca Christofferson, Kevin Harris, Jacob Jolibois, Ehab Meselhe, Hellen Gillet, Julie Butler, Mohamad Qayoom, Madelyn Smith, Richard Lipsey, Shane Li, Rebekah Monson and Juliet Brophy. Read more about the speakers.

Modeled after the popular TED Conferences held twice annually, TEDx events are independent and self-organized around the country and globe. At the events, speakers are encouraged to give the “talks of their lives” on a variety of topics.

Next year’s TEDxLSU will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, at the LSU Union Theater. Early bird tickets are available through Dec. 31 for $45, and the price goes up to $65 thereafter. Tickets for high school and college students are $25, while LSU faculty and staff and K-12 educators can get in for $35. Get tickets and complete event details.