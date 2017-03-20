The 2017 Best Places to Work nominations are underway

Do you want everyone to know that your company is the best place to work in the Capital Region?

If so, Business Report is accepting entries for the 2017 Best Places to Work ranking. Companies have until Friday, May 5, to register for the ranking.

Best Places to Work is a free awards program. Companies on the list are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest in the workforce. Those that make the list will be featured in a special issue of Business Report in October. A breakfast event will also be held to honor them. See last year’s honorees.

The selection and rankings for Business Report’s Best Place to Work list is determined by the independent firm Best Companies Group. For-profit or nonprofit publicly or privately held entities with a facility in the nine-parish Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. Contract employees are not included.

Companies that choose to participate are assessed on two factors: a questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits, and a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm. The employees will respond anonymously to 78 statements on a five-point agreement scale, as well as a handful of open-ended questions and demographic inquiries.

Best Companies Group analyzes and ranks participating firms in eight areas: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.

See a timeline for the Best Places to Work Program, and register your company for inclusion in Business Report’s 2017 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge. And find out more information about other 2017 Business Report Events.