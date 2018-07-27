‘Best of 225:’ Catch up with a wee Irish film fest and a new podcast for football season

Short films, feature-length flicks, music and more will be showcased at the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival at Manship Theatre this weekend.

As Best of 225 reports, this is an event you won’t want to miss if you’re a serious film buff, as many of the features will be difficult to find elsewhere.

Founded in 2009 by the Baton Rouge Irish Club, the festival highlights Irish talent, promotes cultural diversity and encourages collaboration between individuals and businesses in Louisiana and Ireland.

The two-day festival kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. with its Wee Irish Film Night. An $8.50 ticket gets you access to 10 or more short film screenings. There will also be music, refreshments and a cash bar. At the end of the night, audience members will vote for their favorite short film. Tickets are available online.

The second day of the festival will be an all-day affair Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring five feature-length films. See a full schedule of festival events and screenings.

