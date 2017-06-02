120-unit senior housing development planned for Siegen Lane near Perkins Road

Construction will soon begin on a Class A 120 unit senior housing development at 9394 Siegen Lane near the Perkins Road intersection in south Baton Rouge.

The development will be built on approximately 4.46 acres and will span some 104,000 square feet, according to First Bank and Trust Baton Rouge, which financed the project for an undisclosed price.

Construction is expected to be completed next year, a news release says. The developer for the project is Simmons-Lockard, a joint venture of Flat Rock Development Group and Lockard Companies. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, company specializes in developing service-enriched senior living communities and purchased the Siegen Lane property last year for $2 million.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support the growth of Baton Rouge and contiguous parishes by providing construction financing to a high quality company like Simmons-Lockard,” says Dennis Shill, Baton Rouge’s area regional president for First Bank and Trust.

Seventy-six of the development’s 120 apartments will be assisted living units and will be located in a two-story building connected to a single story, secured memory care neighborhood offering an additional 44 apartments for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Residential apartments surrounding landscaped courtyards, a fitness center, salon, spa, putting green, media center, theater, business office, bistro and restaurant-style dining will be among the development’s upscale amenities.

The yet-unnamed complex will be located next to shopping, medical and hospital facilities and has been designed to blend into neighboring residential subdivisions.

“This project responds to a growing demand for first-class senior living and will fill the needs and exceed the expectations of senior residents and their families who want the peace of mind that comes from the care and amenities that this facility promises to provide,” Shill says