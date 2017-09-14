At $11.7M, Baton Rouge company submits lowest bid for Government Street ‘road diet’ project

The bids to complete the Government Street “road diet” project are in and a Baton Rouge company has submitted the lowest offer among nine bids.

Barber Bros. Contracting Co. bid $11.7 million for the work, which includes reducing about 4.2 miles of Government Street from four lanes to two and adding a turn lane in the middle to make the stretch of roadway between East Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue more pedestrian friendly. Bike paths and sidewalks will be added, and roundabout will be constructed at the Lobdell intersection.

The low bid came in slightly higher than the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s original estimated construction cost of approximately $11.2 million. Nine other companies submitted bids. DOTD is reviewing the low bid, says spokeswoman Brandie Richardson. Once a contract is signed, the contractor has no more than 30 days to assemble the necessary supplies and equipment.

“We anticipate construction to begin in the first part of 2018,” she says. “It should continue for 18 months to two years, depending on weather.”

The Government Street project is one of 25 statewide that DOTD announced bids for today. The bids on all the projects total $84.7 million.