‘10/12 Industry Report’: St. Helena company is a force in the steel fabrication business

On 60 acres in rural St. Helena Parish, you’ll find one of the region’s fastest growing and most successful businesses, 10/12 Industry Report details in a feature in its third quarterly issue.

Southland Steel Fabricators, a family-owned and -operated industrial steel fabrication company, serves the refining, power and chemical markets from its 300,000-square-foot facility along the Gulf Coast.

Established in 1986 by Joseph Lombardo, Southland Steel offers a full spectrum of products and services related to the steel fabrication industry, from 3-D modeling to steel fabrication to fireproofing. The company combines top-of-the-line CNC equipment, a dedication to customer service, and an outstanding record for quality and safety.

From the beginning, Southland Steel has been a family affair.

When he was 14 years old, Joey Lombardo started working summers for the company his father founded. After finishing high school, he took on a project management role, moving up the managerial ladder to become general manager and vice president before taking over as the company’s president three years ago.

Lombardo also bought out his father’s ownership of the company.

“I grew up in the shop,” he tells 10/12 Industry Report. “My first job was sweeping the floor. That gave me a good perspective.”

Under the younger Lombardo’s leadership, Southland Steel has experienced tremendous growth. In 2000, Southland Steel had annual revenue of about $3 million to $5 million. In the last three years, the company’s annual revenue has increased to around $50 million to $55 million. With a staff of 225 people, Southland Steel is the largest private-sector employer in St. Helena Parish.

“Our growth has been steady,” Lombardo says. “We do more in a month now than we used to do in a year.”

