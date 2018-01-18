I-10, I-12 reopen in key Baton Rouge area sections

The state has reopened a portion of Interstate 10—eastbound from Port Allen, through New Orleans, to Mississippi—and Interstate 12 eastbound from Baton Rouge to Mississippi, as crews continue working to thaw out major thoroughfares that have been shut down for more than a day.

Baton Rouge-area westbound sections of I-10 and I-12—and I-110 in both directions— remained closed as of 3 p.m. today. I-10 westbound is also open on the other side of the Atchafalaya Basin, between Henderson and Lafayette.

DOTD has full updates on state roads reopening.

Officials were unable to predict when other sections of I-10, I-12 and I-110 would reopen.

“We don’t know what the future holds,” says State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer. “Luckily it’s sunny, it’s warmed up so we’re hoping that’ll thaw them out.”

The shutdown of all the Capital City’s major interstates has put a continuing damper on business in the region.

Hugh Raetzsch, CEO of Lyons Specialty Company, a wholesale distributor of a range of products, says the interstate shutdown has been crippling to business. Luckily, much of his client base was also impacted by the storms and understands the delay.

“We’ve been more or less shut down for two days. We’re running a few trucks this afternoon and planning to get trucks back on the road tomorrow,” he says. “We normally would have run 30 routes in the past two days and we’ve run five.”

Raetzsh also wondered why the state couldn’t prevent all the major traffic arteries from icing over. He’s had trucks use US 190, but DOTD has reported heavy traffic delays on that road throughout the day.

The state is also working against the clock in its quest to reopen interstates; the National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasts freezing temperatures again tonight, when it will drop into the 20s before warming up and hitting the mid-to-high 50s tomorrow during the day. A hard freeze warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. By this weekend, the cold weather is expected to be over, and temperatures could rise into the 70s by Sunday.

DOTD is still working to get interstates suitable for high-speed traffic, and are mainly working on elevated sections. The Mississippi River Bridge and Atchafalaya Basin Bridge were among the sections that saw the worst of the ice, Sandifer says.

The department also reported heavy traffic delays on the roads that were open. Airline Highway in north Baton Rouge and US 190 between Holden and Denham Springs were experiencing congestion this afternoon.

Locally, Central Thruway reopened this afternoon, according to Rachel Hanley, spokeswoman for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. But a host of other roads remained closed. There was no immediate word on whether City-Parish offices would reopen Friday.

—Sam Karlin