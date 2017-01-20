$1.2B Louisiana flood aid plan backed by recovery task force

Louisiana’s flood recovery task force has agreed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal to spend $1.2 billion in federal aid allocated by Congress, with most of the money targeted for homeowners.

The Associated Press reports that under the plan approved today, $935 million would pay for rebuilding and repairs for thousands of homeowners with damage from the March and August floods—people who have major damage and didn’t have flood insurance coverage.

Other dollars would be earmarked for business, agriculture and rental housing assistance. A $105 million portion would reimburse state and local governments for disaster response costs.

The proposal needs approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before dollars can be spent. Also awaiting HUD approval is Louisiana’s plan to spend an earlier $438 million allocated by Congress.