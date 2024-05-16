Your voice matters in the CEDS Watershed Planning survey, sponsored by Capital Region Planning Commission

As part of its mission, the Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) is committed to smarter planning, including the utilization of waterways as economic drivers, while simultaneously reducing flood losses and enhancing water quality. The CRPC seeks feedback for its brief, anonymous Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and Regional Watershed Planning survey. The results of this survey will inform a plan aimed at guiding the region in developing and implementing programs to foster a sustainable economy and enhance the quality of life for its residents. To participate in the survey, please click here. For any inquiries about the survey, contact the CRPC office at 225.256.7291 or email survey@crpcla.org.
