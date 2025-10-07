Work Places That Work: United Community Bank

AT UCB, we’ve always believed that our greatest asset isn’t in the vault — it’s our people. In recent years, we’ve doubled down on creating a workplace where employees feel genuinely valued, supported, and connected. Work will always be work, but when the culture is harmonious, flexible, and even fun, productivity follows and so does pride in what we deliver to our customers.

We’ve worked hard to preserve our family-like atmosphere by creating shared experiences and encouraging cross-department connection. Remote work flexibility has helped reduce sick time and improve work-life balance, which is a win for everyone. We’ve also reshaped our core values around a simple principle: people first, whether that’s our customers, our colleagues, or our community.

Transparency around our strategic goals has brought us closer as a team, with everyone aligned on where we’re headed and how we’ll get there. And beyond the day-to-day, we make space to have fun and give back from our Team of Dreams volunteer initiative to ice cream socials, pet photo contests, and pink-out days for breast cancer awareness. It’s a workplace where people feel seen, supported, and inspired to grow together.

“UCB truly values relationships, both personal and professional. They prioritize employee growth, encourage learning and development, and make sure your contributions are seen and appreciated. I started my career here over 19 years ago as a teller, and today I’m a Regional Retail Manager overseeing a team of retail banking managers. That kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident — UCB believes in promoting from within and investing in their people.” – Veronica Barattini, Regional Retail Manager

