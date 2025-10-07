Work Places That Work: Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge

“I don’t know what SSCBR is doing differently than other places, but they have it right. Happy faces, respectful and smart nurses, and excellent care on ALL units. Everyone from admissions to nurse techs to RNs are awesome. I asked an employee why everyone was so good, and the employee replied, ‘I think it’s because they treat us so well.’ I am a retired nurse, and this has been the best experience.” -Jan Cleary, retired nurse

SSCBR was founded by doctors, built on teamwork, and focused on patients. The hospital specializes in surgical and post-surgical care provided by respected community physicians, skilled compassionate clinical personnel, and kind and caring staff. The doctors at SSCBR are essential to the team and are involved in the day-to-day processes. Processes are designed to be patient-focused, efficient, and personalized. This approach leads to superior customer service and excellent outcomes.

At SSCBR, we have high standards for patient and physician satisfaction, quality outcomes, business growth, and financial success. The staff are vital to achieving these goals and are rewarded for their contributions. SSCBR continuously receives national awards for patient satisfaction, a testament to our entire team. Staff choose to work at SSCBR because of the small, friendly, family-like environment. Staff work very hard, but are supported by their coworkers, leadership, and physicians.

