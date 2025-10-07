Work Places That Work: Sparkhound

“What I love most about Sparkhound is that it’s more than a company— it’s a community. For almost two decades, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside people who genuinely care about solving problems, supporting each other, and making a difference both in business and in the communities we serve.” -Dave Baxter, Vice President of Sales

For 27 years, we’ve helped businesses grow with smart, practical technology-based solutions—and we’ve built a team of people who genuinely love doing it. Our name reflects the energy, drive, and partnership focus we bring to everything we do. What sets Sparkhound apart isn’t just the work—it’s the way we work together with clients.

Sparkies are known for being authentic, thoughtful, and always willing to take ownership of an issue to see it through. We’re disciplined in our approach: we stay focused, follow through, and do things the right way. But we also believe in keeping things human. We celebrate wins, support one another, and stay connected whether we’re working remotely or in the office.

We also care deeply about our community. Many of us stay involved locally because we believe strong relationships help build strong communities—relationships make us better teammates, partners, and problem-solvers. Sparkies take pride in doing work that matters—not just for our clients, but for the people and places around us.

515 Mouton St., Suite 201, Baton Rouge 70806 | 225.216.1500 | Sparkhound.com