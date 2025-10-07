Work Places That Work: Provident Resources Group

Provident Resources Group is a national non-profit organization committed to making a positive impact in communities across the country through the development, ownership and operation of state-of-the-art educational, healthcare, senior living, and multi-family housing facilities and services. We also endeavor to assist state and local governments in lessening the burdens they face in providing necessary facilities and services to their citizens.

Provident employs the highest level of professional management while taking a mission-based approach to the delivery of services. We believe what makes our workplace culture unique is the way we show up for one another. Collaboration isn’t just a word, it’s how we operate each and every day. Everyone has a seat at the table, and our culture is built on trust, accountability, and cohesive growth.

Our leaders listen, our team supports one another, and the company measures success in the trust we’ve built with our internal and external stakeholders.

“Working for Provident Resources Group is both inspiring and rewarding. The company’s mission and values are genuine, and they strongly encourage personal and professional growth. Each milestone and achievement require team effort, which attributes to our collective success and is always recognized. Together, we are a team, we are family, we are Provident.” – Jamey Corkern Assistant V.P. of Administrative Services

5565 Bankers Ave. | Baton Rouge 70808 | 225.766.3977 | provident.org