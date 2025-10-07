Work Places That Work: FMOL Health

“What I love about leading FMOL Health is the chance to guide a team that puts people first, lives our mission every day and transforms lives across the Gulf South. Being part of a system where local care is strengthened by regional expertise is both inspiring and deeply rewarding.” – E.J. Kuiper, President and CEO

At FMOL health, we’re not just a health system. We’re a community of people committed to making a difference. Every day, our team members bring their skills, compassion and joyfulness to a shared mission: delivering the best care possible to every patient, every family and every community we serve. Here, your work has meaning beyond the walls of a hospital or clinic. It touches lives, strengthens communities and reflects a faith-filled tradition that has guided us for more than 100 years.

Our culture is rooted in collaboration, respect and purpose. We celebrate local pride while leveraging the strength of a connected health system across the Gulf South as Our Lady of the Lake, Our Lady of the Angels, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Dominic and St. Francis. You’ll be part of a team that values every role, encourages innovation and prioritizes people, colleagues and patients alike.

We know that healthcare is not just a service; it’s an action. Here, you get to healthcare with skill, compassion and a sense of joy. It’s a place where your talents are recognized, your contributions matter and your work is part of something bigger.

