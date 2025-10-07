Work Places That Work: CDR General Services

“The path to success is brighter when you’re not walking it alone, but with a partner who believes in your potential and fuels your next move. That has been CDR General Services to me.” – Harold Fernandez, Regional Operations Manager

For us, work is a pathway to grow, to learn, and to be part of something bigger than yourself. That’s what makes being on our team unique: you’re building a career with people who care about your future.

We’re a labor solutions company born from grit, integrity, and diversity, and those values run through everything we do. From day one, you’ll feel the difference, you will be a partner in our mission. We take the time to understand your skills, your goals, and your drive, and then connect you with opportunities that bring out your best.

What’s rewarding about working here? The growth never stops. CDR is the place where ambition gets noticed, effort gets appreciated, and progress gets celebrated. You’ll be part of a supportive, motivated team that’s shaping not only careers, but also communities.

If you’re looking for a company where there is meaningful work, value, and for things to keep moving forward, CDR General Services is the place.

6425 Greenwell Springs Road | Baton Rouge 70806 | 225.256.2353 | CDRGeneralServices.com