Why hundreds of Louisiana contractors choose LAGC, sponsored by Louisiana Associated General Contractors

Louisiana Associated General Contractors is the only statewide, full-service construction trade association representing nearly 600 general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and service firms throughout Louisiana. Together with its members, it promotes skill, responsibility, and integrity through construction and services that enhance the quality of life for those who live, work, or travel in Louisiana.

Louisiana AGC membership gives companies a competitive advantage by providing expert advice, training, and tools to support their business. It offers an array of services including advocacy, education, networking, safety, online plan news, and a 401k program. As members of Louisiana AGC, companies and their employees are also members of AGC of America. Businesses can join Louisiana AGC’s 600 construction-related firms and start building a more profitable future.