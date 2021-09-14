Webinar of the Week, sponsored by Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P.: Name, image, and likeness (NIL) workshops

Recent NCAA rules changes have provided athletes with varying degrees of new protections and opportunities to make money by selling their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P. will host NIL workshops on September 24. David Fleshman and Christine Colwell will lead the discussion covering the Louisiana NIL legislation, policy considerations, NCAA guidance, impact on businesses, issues important to athletes and universities, and more. There will be four different webinars targeted towards 1.) businesses, 2.) high school administrators and student-athletes, 3.) universities and higher education administrators, and 4.) post-secondary/college student-athletes.

