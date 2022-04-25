VGraham: A trusted partner in forecasting and CFO outsourcing

Marking a decade in business, Baton Rouge-based VGraham is a boutique financial management firm that provides outsourced CFO and controllership services to small and large companies representing a range of sectors. Founded by CPA Vanessa Graham, the firm has seen growth every year since its launch, earning a spot in LSU’s Top 100 companies for the last five years.

AT A GLANCE Top executive: Vanessa Graham, Founder and CEO Phone: [225] 636-8144 Website: vgraham.com

Graham’s team of financial services experts bring experience from both the accounting world and the sectors the firm supports, including health care, advanced manufacturing, industrial construction, retail and professional services, and other areas. VGraham brings deep bench strength to every project, creating tailored solutions for clients as they plan for the future. The firm provides business intelligence, strategy, financial statements and other work products that help managers make informed decisions.

Many of VGraham’s clients would call the firm a CFO’s best friend, particularly as the CFO role has evolved from straightforward financial steward to strategist involved in key decision making. Graham says she and her team provide CFOs a host of deep-dive information that gives them an edge, including data analytics and forecasting.

“CFOs continue to be the reporters of financial information, but now more than ever they must be operationally focused,” Graham says. “As their role has changed, we’ve evolved our services to provide the right kind of support to help them move their companies forward.”

VGraham’s 12-member staff works together to bring the right mix of expertise to each project. Clients range from small companies to large corporations. Some have large finance departments looking for skilled experts to help improve internal systems and processes. Others have lean teams, and want to outsource financial services. Whatever the need, VGraham is there to “look under the hood,” and help clients get into the best possible financial position to meet both short- and long-term goals.

Community oriented, Graham and her team take their role as a homegrown company seriously, serving on boards and supporting local charitable causes. Graham serves on the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center board and volunteers as a mentor with the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, where she helps young people who dream of starting their own business. Graham also volunteers with the Louisiana Tech Park, working with young business owners eager to grow new business ideas.

“My staff and I spend a lot of time investing in Baton Rouge,” she says. “This is our home and we want to see it flourish.”