Unlock your child’s potential with EBR School’s Gifted and Talented program

Every child deserves an education that matches their unique abilities and learning style. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Gifted and Talented program provides exactly that opportunity, offering specialized instruction designed to challenge and nurture exceptional students from PreK through 12th grade. Screenings are open year-round, and spots are still available for students ready to shine!

Could your child be gifted?

Gifted students often demonstrate advanced abilities in one or more areas at an early age. Common indicators include:

Rapid learning and strong memory skills

Advanced vocabulary or reading ability

Intense curiosity and problem-solving skills

Self motivation or independence

Not every gifted child shows all these traits, but if your child displays several, a screening may open the door to specialized instruction that matches their learning needs.

“Our gifted learners benefit from individualized education plans, smaller class sizes and instruction by teachers holding both a master’s degree and gifted certification,” explains Brandy Williams, Director of Gifted and Talented Programs.

At the elementary level, students in self-contained gifted classes stay with the same teacher and classmates for most or all subjects. This structure allows for:

Consistency: One teacher provides instruction across multiple subjects.

Individualization: Lessons are adapted to each child’s strengths and pace, while still aligned to the general curriculum.

Intensity of support: Students receive a higher level of challenge and engagement than in general education settings.

Integration: While focused instruction happens in the self-contained classroom, students often join peers for art, music or physical education.

This environment creates stability and a deeper understanding of each child’s learning style, while still encouraging opportunities to connect with other students.

The Talented Arts program allows students gifted in visual arts, music or theater to delve deeper into those disciplines. With opportunities to showcase their work, talented students engage in creative exploration and growth. EBR’s talented programs are open to any student who demonstrates exceptional ability in a specific artistic area – they don’t need to qualify for the academic gifted program.

Getting started is simple

The screening process is accessible to all families. Anyone – parents, teachers or even students themselves – can nominate a child for screening. There are no costs to families, and screenings happen year-round in summer, fall and spring.

For families considering EBR schools, children can be screened before enrollment. This allows parents to explore whether their child qualifies for services before making the commitment to transfer schools.

Real benefits for real families

Parent and Shenandoah Elementary staff member Ellie Jones has experienced the program from both perspectives. Her children have thrived in various aspects of the program – from talented theater and art to self-contained gifted classes.

“One of the best parts? This program really discovers and nurtures your child early,” Jones says. “My youngest began talented theater in second grade. And for those in gifted, projects like robotics and detective-style scavenger hunts light up their curiosity.”

The program creates a college-bound track that accelerates learning for students who need more challenge. Rather than becoming bored or distracted in traditional classrooms, these students engage with curriculum that matches their advanced abilities and learning pace.

Shenandoah Elementary Principal Elizabeth Callegan emphasizes the importance of early identification. “If we don’t identify these talents by a certain age, they’ll go on to middle school. They get too cool, they lose interest, and so I feel like it’s so important to have them find that love for that gift at such a young age so they can develop it.”

Space available now

The best part? Families can decide at any point in the year to begin their child’s gifted education. District-wide, multiple elementary, middle and high schools have placement opportunities available now.

“We are committed to meeting every student’s unique potential,” says Superintendent LaMont Cole. “The Gifted and Talented program reflects our dedication to supporting advanced learners, creatively, academically and emotionally.”

If you believe your child learns differently or shows exceptional ability, contact your child’s teacher or administrator to request a screening. For families interested in the unique opportunities offered by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, contact the Gifted and Talented Office at 225.929.8642.

Don’t let your child’s potential go unrecognized. The Gifted and Talented program provides specialized instruction, smaller class sizes and expert teachers that exceptional learners need to thrive. Learn more at ebrgifted.org.