Trends for 2023 Roundtable tackles Baton Rouge’s most pressing issues, Great Resignation and more

Baton Rouge continues to feel the effects of hardships and challenges from recent years—the pandemic, inflation, mass job resignations—but recovery seems to be just around the bend.

For the past five years, Business Report has invited influential thought leaders to a unique roundtable to gather their opinions on some of the most critical issues facing our community.

Panelists this year were Zelma Frederick, Baton Rouge Office Managing Attorney of McGlinchey; Craig Stevens, Owner/Founder of Genesis 360; Carter Leak IV, president and CEO of Bank of St. Francisville; Kathy Trahan, president and CEO of the Alliance Safety Council; and Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and North Louisiana.

Topics include the economy, technology, quality of life, workforce issues, diversity and more. In these pages, leaders highlight the challenges of the past year, how they managed them, and how they hope to create a new and stronger vision for 2023.

Comments made during the roundtable have been edited and condensed for clarity and for space. Click the reader below to access the Trends for 2023 Roundtable.