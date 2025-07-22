Tiger Athletic Foundation: Fueling the dreams of student-athletes

Since 1987, the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) has been a cornerstone of LSU Athletics, helping fuel countless student athletes’ dreams and achievements. For more than 35 years, TAF supporters have impacted every win and every student-athlete’s graduation. From alumni to community members and fans, TAF supporters are united by a shared commitment to excellence in competition, in the classroom and in life.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Matt Borman, President & CEO Phone: 225.578.4823 Address: 1 North Stadium Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70821 Website: www.lsutaf.org

With numerous avenues to give and take part in making an impact on student-athletes, supporters can determine how they want to get involved. From the annual giving fund supporting scholarships through Team TAF, to the philanthropic leadership arm of The Oaks, every level of support makes a difference. Sport-specific giving allows supporters to connect with their favorite programs through booster clubs and excellence funds, while Bayou Traditions empower student-athletes with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. Regardless of size, each contribution plays a vital role in academically and athletically enhancing the LSU student-athlete experience.

A pillar of TAF’s fundraising efforts, Team TAF members address a fundamental need in student-athlete education yearly. By directly helping to offset the costs of tuition, fees and housing, Team TAF members empower student-athletes in their daily lives and ensure these student-athletes have the opportunity to excel academically and prepare for a successful future.

