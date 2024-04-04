The power of intentional action, sponsored by Career Competitor

What if our success could be defined by something other than our actions? There was a time when we could not drive long distances without a detailed plan and a clear sense of where we were going. Reaching your destination was not about whether you were willing to drive … it was about your willingness to prepare, to know precisely where you wanted to go, and to truly understand what was required to get there. Sadly, no one has made the Google Map app to realize human potential yet, which means we must be willing to do the work required to make it a successful journey. Coaching puts your intentions under greater pressure to provide the purpose required to produce optimal actions. Schedule a time to discuss how that might look for you.