The East Baton Rouge Parish Library: Big value, local impact

When you walk into any branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, you’re stepping into one of the best returns on investment in the parish. For the cost of a library card – which is free to parish residents – citizens get access to resources, services and programs valued at tens of millions of dollars every year.

In 2024 alone, library patrons checked out physical items valued at more than $26 million and downloaded eBooks worth an additional $18.6 million – a direct savings of $44.6 million to the community. And that’s just the beginning.

More than 300,000 cardholders visit the library’s 15 branches, with 2,300 bookmobile stops bringing materials and services to preschools, retirement centers and neighborhood hubs. Library staff answer nearly 900,000 reference questions annually and libraries provide more than 900,000 Wi-Fi sessions, keeping Baton Rouge connected, informed and inspired.

The library’s digital offerings are equally impressive. Business owners and entrepreneurs use powerful tools like Statista (a $11,500-a-year value) and Data Axle Reference Solutions (a $5,000-a-year value) to make data-driven decisions. Job seekers tap into the Career Center for personalized coaching, résumé help and vocational training. Readers enjoy subscriptions to The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Postand The Economist, all at no cost. From LinkedIn Learning courses to legal research in Nexis Uni, EBRPL delivers premium content without the premium price tag.

“It’s about real value for real people,” says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein. “If you’re paying for these services on your own, you could be spending thousands every year. At the library, they’re free, and tailored for our local community.”

Small Business Engine Series: Real, local, relevant

One of the library’s most exciting current initiatives is the Small Business Engine Series, a partnership with The Alliance. Designed for entrepreneurs, start-ups and small business owners, the series brings in successful local experts to share their experience, insights and strategies.

The format is dynamic – panel discussions instead of lectures – where participants can ask questions and dig into practical, real-world advice. Recent sessions have covered topics like marketing, writing a business plan and securing capital. Each workshop is paired with library resources that attendees can explore in follow-up “deep dive” sessions with the library’s Small Business Services team.

Each session includes door prizes like brand audits, one-on-one consultations or marketing strategy sessions – services that carry real market value. As Stein notes, “These aren’t T-shirts or tote bags. They’re tools you can take straight back to your business.”

Two more sessions are planned for later this fall, with topics designed to address the most pressing needs of local entrepreneurs. Dates and details will be announced soon, and all past sessions are available to watch on the library’s YouTube channel.

Whether you’re growing your business, changing careers or just curious about the world, EBRPL offers resources worth thousands – for free. That’s more than a library card. That’s an investment that pays the community back every single day.

And remember: voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will decide whether to renew the library’s dedicated property tax – at the same 11.1 mills rate as approved by voters in 1995, 2005 and 2015 – for the next 10 years on Nov. 15; should the measure fail, the library would receive no new funds for tax year 2026.

Learn more at ebrpl.com and view key library statistics at ebrpl.co/statistics.