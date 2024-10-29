The cost of a breach, sponsored by Gulf South Technology Solutions: What every business leader should know

A data breach can cost more than just immediate recovery expenses. Business leaders must consider the full impact: legal fees, regulatory fines, and the cost of notifying affected customers. Beyond financial damage, breaches erode trust, often causing customers to take their business elsewhere and tarnishing the company’s reputation. Even a temporary loss of critical data can disrupt operations, hurting productivity and revenue. Investing in cybersecurity is essential for long-term stability, growth, and customer confidence. Safeguarding your business from breaches isn’t just a security measure—it’s a commitment to your clients and your bottom line.