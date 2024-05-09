The breaking point for a successful habit, sponsored by Career Competitor

We all understand by now the importance of habits on personal and professional growth, but there is one key component that determines the long-term success of a habit; how we respond to the breaking of it. When we break a habit, it can disrupt our sense of stability to the point where we never reestablish it. So when a habit is broken, it can leave us feeling uncertain and vulnerable. However, it’s important to recognize that breaking a habit doesn’t have to be the end. It can actually be the beginning of positive change. Coaching facilitates the shift in perspective necessary to see the breaking of a habit as a step forward rather than the end of the road.